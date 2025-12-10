Left Menu

SpiceJet Soars: Plans to Add 100 Daily Flights This Winter

SpiceJet is set to introduce up to 100 daily flights this winter to meet growing demand and enhance market capacity. This move follows a 10% cut in IndiGo's schedule by the government. SpiceJet has added 17 aircraft recently, aiming to improve its network flexibility and connectivity.

In a bid to expand its operations during the peak winter travel season, domestic airline SpiceJet has announced plans to introduce up to 100 additional daily flights. This strategic move is aimed at meeting increased passenger demand across key routes, ensuring adequate capacity in the aviation market.

The announcement follows a governmental directive that cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10% to stabilize its operations amid recent disruptions. Amid this competitive landscape, SpiceJet's initiative signals its intention to strengthen its market position.

As part of this operational expansion, SpiceJet has incorporated 17 new aircraft into its fleet over the past two months, allowing the airline to adaptively increase capacity on high-demand routes and enhance its overall network resilience. SpiceJet currently operates 1,568 flights weekly, a significant increase from previous schedules.

