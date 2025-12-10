Yen Stages Comeback Amid Global Interest Rate Uncertainty

The Japanese yen regained some ground on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak. This recovery comes amid global financial speculation in anticipation of Japan's central bank possibly tightening its policy next week. Interest rate differentials have exerted pressure on the currency, reflecting ongoing fiscal and growth concerns in Japan.

The yen was up 0.12% at 156.69 per dollar, after a previous decline that saw it approach 157. The euro reached an overnight record low against the yen. Global markets, awaiting the Federal Reserve's decision later today, anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut as financial discussions intensify among policymakers.

The Bank of Japan's meeting next week is highly anticipated, with expectations of potential rate hikes amid differing economic policies globally. Investors continue weighing fiscal measures' impact in Japan, contrasting with potential U.S. rate cuts. The euro, meanwhile, draws support from its bond yield gap with the U.S., highlighting regional economic complexities.

