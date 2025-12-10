Left Menu

Nestle India Eyes Top Five Market Status Globally Amid Economic Optimism

Nestle India aims to become one of the top five markets globally for its parent company, driven by strong macroeconomic trends in the country. The company is focusing on rural expansion, premium offerings, and innovative strategies to boost consumer trust and market growth.

Nestle India is poised to become a key player among the top five markets globally for its Swiss parent company, according to Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary. Citing strong macroeconomic factors, Tiwary emphasized the role of government and corporate strategy in achieving this goal.

Currently a priority market with sales over Rs 20,000 crore, India is the largest market for Maggi and second largest for Kit Kat. Tiwary expects to see significant growth as the company expands into rural areas and taps premium market segments, which remain underpenetrated.

The fast-moving consumer goods sector in India has gained momentum, fueled by government interventions and positive consumer sentiment. Tiwary remains optimistic about maintaining double-digit growth, driven by continued innovation and stabilization in commodity prices such as coffee and cocoa.

