Odisha Forms High-Level Committee for Resolving Mahanadi Water Dispute

The Odisha government has taken decisive action by forming an all-party committee aimed at amicably resolving the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. This move comes as the matter remains pending before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, highlighting its complexity and sensitivity.

The high-level, eight-member committee will be led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and includes representatives from the opposition BJD and Congress parties. This initiative reflects the state's commitment to finding a negotiated solution to the water-sharing conflict, which has persisted despite tribunal hearings since 2018.

Efforts for resolution have intensified, with informal talks held between Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Vishnu Deo Sai, as well as discussions at the Eastern Zonal Conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The committee will guide ongoing technical and administrative efforts to ensure Odisha's water rights are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)