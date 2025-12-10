Left Menu

Corona Remedies' IPO Success: A Record-Breaking Subscription

Pharma company Corona Remedies' initial public offering (IPO) was heavily oversubscribed at 137.04 times on its closing day. Valued at Rs 655.37 crore, the IPO saw substantial interest from various investor segments. The shares are entirely being sold by current investors and promoters under the Offer for Sale route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:47 IST
Corona Remedies' IPO Success: A Record-Breaking Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Corona Remedies' initial public offering (IPO) concluded on a high note, achieving 137.04 times subscription by the closing day of the share sale on Wednesday.

The Rs 655.37-crore share sale attracted bids for 62.65 crore equity shares, significantly surpassing the 45.71 lakh shares available, according to data from the NSE.

The offering saw varied interest levels: the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment subscribed 278.52 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors contributed a subscription rate of 208.88 times. On the retail investor front, the response was impressive as well, with the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment experiencing a 28.73 times subscription.

Just days before the IPO closure, Corona Remedies successfully mobilized Rs 195 crore from anchor investors, supplementing the public offering effort.

The price range for shares has been set between Rs 1,008 and Rs 1,062 per share for the IPO, which is entirely an Offer for Sale by existing shareholders and promoters.

Prominent existing investors include Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust, who, along with the company's promoters, will be offloading their shares through the offering.

Based in Ahmedabad, Corona Remedies focuses on the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations across various sectors including women's healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, and urology, among others.

As of December 2024, the company's extensive product portfolio features 67 brands spanning multiple therapeutic areas, underscoring its market diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025