Park Medi World's IPO Draws Strong Interest with 52% Day-One Subscription

Park Medi World, known for its extensive hospital network across India, witnessed a promising start to its initial public offering (IPO) with a 52% subscription rate on its first day. The Rs 920-crore IPO drew considerable interest with bids for 2,19,00,048 shares against 4,18,18,182 on offer.

Investment appetite was particularly strong among non-institutional investors with a 66% subscription rate and retail individual investors at 61%, while qualified institutional buyers' quota saw 27% subscription. Ahead of the IPO, Park Medi World secured Rs 276 crore from anchor investors, with the offering closing on December 12.

The company has set a price band between Rs 154-162 per share, evaluating the hospital chain at approximately Rs 7,000 crore. Proceeds aim to cover debt repayments, hospital expansions, equipment purchases, and potential acquisitions. The stock is slated for a market debut on December 17, guided by lead managers Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, and Intensive Fiscal Services.

