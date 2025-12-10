IndiGo Turbulence: DGCA Heightens Scrutiny Amid Ongoing Flight Cancellations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is ramping up its oversight of IndiGo, India's largest airline, amid ongoing flight cancellations that have persisted despite the airline's assurances of operational stabilization. Personnel from DGCA will be stationed at IndiGo's headquarters in Gurgaon to closely monitor various operational aspects, including cancellation status, crew deployment, and routes affected by staff shortages.

DGCA has called IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to its office, requesting a complete report and updates on the operational disruptions. In addition, on-site inspections will be conducted at 11 domestic airports within the coming days. An inquiry into the disruption's causes is also underway, with a report expected by the next court hearing.

This intensified scrutiny follows a significant disruption in IndiGo's operations, resulting in the cancellation of thousands of flights, leaving passengers stranded. Authorities have already slashed the airline's winter schedule by 10% as a corrective measure. The crisis has drawn criticism from the Delhi High Court, querying the government and airline's delayed response.

(With inputs from agencies.)