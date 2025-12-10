Left Menu

IndiGo Turbulence: DGCA Heightens Scrutiny Amid Ongoing Flight Cancellations

India's aviation watchdog DGCA is intensifying its oversight of IndiGo, the country's largest airline, as it grapples with flight cancellations despite declaring a return to normal operations. Personnel will monitor operations at IndiGo's headquarters due to its recent operational disruptions affected by new safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:51 IST
IndiGo Turbulence: DGCA Heightens Scrutiny Amid Ongoing Flight Cancellations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is ramping up its oversight of IndiGo, India's largest airline, amid ongoing flight cancellations that have persisted despite the airline's assurances of operational stabilization. Personnel from DGCA will be stationed at IndiGo's headquarters in Gurgaon to closely monitor various operational aspects, including cancellation status, crew deployment, and routes affected by staff shortages.

DGCA has called IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to its office, requesting a complete report and updates on the operational disruptions. In addition, on-site inspections will be conducted at 11 domestic airports within the coming days. An inquiry into the disruption's causes is also underway, with a report expected by the next court hearing.

This intensified scrutiny follows a significant disruption in IndiGo's operations, resulting in the cancellation of thousands of flights, leaving passengers stranded. Authorities have already slashed the airline's winter schedule by 10% as a corrective measure. The crisis has drawn criticism from the Delhi High Court, querying the government and airline's delayed response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025