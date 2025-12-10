IndiGo Navigates Turbulence: Board Scrutiny and Apologies Following Flight Chaos

IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta announced on Wednesday that the airline's board will investigate the recent wave of flight disruptions affecting the carrier. The board plans to engage external technical experts to identify the root causes of the disruptions and collaborate with management for solutions.

The airline experienced significant disruptions on December 3, resulting in thousands of flight cancellations and stranding passengers, causing widespread distress. Despite operations returning to normal levels, nearly 220 flights were cancelled at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, causing lingering issues.

Mehta acknowledged the airline's failure to meet customer expectations and issued an apology, admitting the fair criticism from multiple stakeholders. To prevent recurrence, IndiGo will examine all aspects of the incident. Meanwhile, the aviation regulator DGCA has initiated its scrutiny, summoning IndiGo's CEO for a comprehensive report on the disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)