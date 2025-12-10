IndiGo Airlines Navigates Turbulent Times Amidst Flight Disruptions

IndiGo Airlines is under scrutiny following a wave of flight cancellations that left thousands of passengers stranded. Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta addressed the issue, promising that the board will involve external experts to identify and rectify the root causes of the disruptions.

The incident, which reached a peak with 220 cancellations at major airports like Delhi and Mumbai, resulted from an unexpected chain of events including technical glitches, weather conditions, and new crew rostering rules. Mehta assured stakeholders that IndiGo's commitment to safety remains unblemished.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has responded by forming an oversight team and summoning IndiGo's CEO to provide a detailed report on the disruptions. Despite criticism, Mehta reiterated that the airline did not intentionally compromise safety standards.

