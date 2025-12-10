Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Sparks Market Uncertainty

Wall Street's primary indexes presented a mixed outlook on Wednesday as investors anxiously awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate cuts. The central bank's meeting is expected to result in a rate reduction amid growing apprehension about the pace and extent of future cuts scheduled for 2026.

Challenges abound for policymakers due to a lack of fresh economic data after the government shutdown and uncertainty around the successor to the Federal Reserve's leadership. White House adviser Kevin Hassett, a proponent of rate cuts, is seen as a leading candidate for the position.

Market sentiment anticipates a 25 basis point cut by 2 p.m. ET, with further easing projected in 2026. Inflation concerns have surfaced, with investors predicting higher rates in Australia, Canada, and Japan, while AI sector and earnings reports add to market tension and analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)