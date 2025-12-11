Canada Surges to Unexpected Trade Surplus Amid U.S. Demand

In a surprising turn of events, Canada has reported a trade surplus of C$153 million in September, breaking a seven-month streak of trade deficits. This development marks the first surplus since tariffs imposed by former President Trump affected exports to the United States.

The significant contributor to this surplus was a 44% increase in trade surplus with the U.S., as higher exports in metal, aircraft, and mineral products drove up Canada's overall export volumes by 6.3%. September's export gains represent the most substantial percentage rise since February 2024, noted Statistics Canada.

Analysts had anticipated a deficit of C$4.5 billion for the month, underscoring the unexpected nature of this surplus. Exports to countries other than the U.S. rose by 11%, with noteworthy contributions from gold and crude oil, while imports from non-U.S. countries fell by 7.3%, helping narrow Canada's deficit with those nations to its lowest level since October 2024.

