Canada Surges to Unexpected Trade Surplus Amid U.S. Demand
In September, Canada recorded its first trade surplus since tariffs were imposed by the U.S., reversing a seven-month deficit trend. Statistics Canada reported a surplus of C$153 million, driven by a significant trade gain with the U.S. and increased exports in various sectors.
- Country:
- Canada
In a surprising turn of events, Canada has reported a trade surplus of C$153 million in September, breaking a seven-month streak of trade deficits. This development marks the first surplus since tariffs imposed by former President Trump affected exports to the United States.
The significant contributor to this surplus was a 44% increase in trade surplus with the U.S., as higher exports in metal, aircraft, and mineral products drove up Canada's overall export volumes by 6.3%. September's export gains represent the most substantial percentage rise since February 2024, noted Statistics Canada.
Analysts had anticipated a deficit of C$4.5 billion for the month, underscoring the unexpected nature of this surplus. Exports to countries other than the U.S. rose by 11%, with noteworthy contributions from gold and crude oil, while imports from non-U.S. countries fell by 7.3%, helping narrow Canada's deficit with those nations to its lowest level since October 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- trade surplus
- U.S.
- exports
- imports
- tariffs
- economy
- Statistics Canada
- metal
- aircraft
ALSO READ
The Impact of Trump's Tariffs: A $1,200 Burden on American Families
Trump's approval on the economy and immigration have fallen substantially this year, a new AP-NORC poll finds, reports AP.
Mexico Raises Tariffs Amidst US Negotiation Pressure
Canada Records First Trade Surplus Since Trump-Era Tariffs
AIM–HUL Launch National Accelerator to Boost India’s Circular Economy Start-ups