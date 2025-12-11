Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Italy-India MoU Fosters Business Collaboration

SIMEST, an Italian firm, signed an MoU with the Indian Chamber of Commerce to enhance economic cooperation and investments. This agreement, endorsed during the Italy-India Business Forum in Mumbai, aims to connect the two countries' business communities and support bilateral investments using SIMEST's financial resources.

SIMEST, a company under the CDP Group, strategically expanded its global influence by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Chamber of Commerce. This pivotal agreement aims to fortify economic cooperation and dive into bilateral investments between Italy and India.

This crucial development unfolded during the Italy-India Business Forum in Mumbai, witnessed by notable figures such as Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The MoU holds potential to significantly deepen business ties through joint ventures, leveraging SIMEST's financial tools, and enhancing information exchange concerning new business opportunities.

This partnership foresees a robust network linking the business communities of both nations, supporting investments in mergers and startups. Moreover, with SIMEST's recent office inauguration in Delhi, there is an invigorated effort to bolster Italian investments in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

