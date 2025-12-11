Left Menu

Oracle's AI Spending Shakes Markets Amid Fed's Steady Move

Concerns over Oracle's AI spending overshadowed optimism about Fed's rate pause, causing market declines. Oracle's stocks dropped due to increased AI investment and potential debt reliance. Meanwhile, a Fed rate cut brought temporary market relief. Eli Lilly's new obesity drug showed positive performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:55 IST
Oracle's AI Spending Shakes Markets Amid Fed's Steady Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, U.S. stock markets are set to open lower as Oracle's significant AI spending plans create fresh concerns, overshadowing the Federal Reserve's less aggressive interest rate stance. Oracle's stock plunged 13% in premarket trading following a disappointing quarterly forecast and plans for an additional $15 billion in annual spending, mainly for AI advancements.

Worries about an AI bubble are growing as Oracle appears to be rapidly amassing debt, reminiscent of the early 2000s' dotcom bust. Investors anticipate Oracle's sustained volatility, with increased spending and opaque capital expenditures further fueling concerns. Other AI-related stocks, including chipmakers Nvidia and Broadcom, as well as tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, saw declines.

In more positive news, Eli Lilly's stock rose as its latest obesity drug outperformed its blockbuster counterpart. Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs provided a brief market reprieve, though fears over future rate movements remain amid ongoing economic growth concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025