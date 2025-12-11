Left Menu

Canadian High Commissioner Explores Kolkata's Iconic Metro

Canada's High Commissioner to India, Chris Cooter, experienced a journey on the Kolkata Metro's Green Line. He was joined by Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation MD Anuj Mittal on the ride from Howrah to Esplanade, learning about the innovative construction techniques used, particularly under the Hooghly river.

Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Canada's High Commissioner to India, Chris Cooter, embarked on a distinctive journey aboard the Kolkata Metro on Thursday.

Cooter, accompanied by Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Managing Director Anuj Mittal, traveled from Howrah to Esplanade on the Green Line, taking in the rich history and technical achievements of the system.

A spokesperson noted that Cooter was visibly impressed as Metro officials provided insights into the advanced construction methods, especially those employed beneath the Hooghly river.

