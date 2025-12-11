Tragedy Strikes: Car Plunge Claims Three Lives in Chamoli

In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, three individuals died and two others sustained injuries when their car careened into a deep ravine in Chamoli district's Dewal area.

The mishap occurred near Mopata village on the Dewal-Suyalkot road. The vehicle, which was traveling back to Chaud village after a wedding, suddenly lost control and plunged into the gorge, authorities reported.

Police and emergency services were prompt in reaching the accident site to conduct rescue operations. Tragically, the deceased were identified as Mohini Devi (42), Basanti Devi (35), and Bhajan Singh (62). The injured, Jyoti (23) and Khilaf Singh (65), are currently receiving medical attention. Investigations into the incident's cause are ongoing.

