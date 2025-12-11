Tragedy Strikes: Car Plunge Claims Three Lives in Chamoli
A tragic accident in Chamoli's Dewal area resulted in three deaths and two injuries after a car crashed into a ravine. Returning from a wedding, the vehicle lost control near Mopata village. Police are investigating the cause. Mohini Devi, Basanti Devi, and Bhajan Singh were among the deceased.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, three individuals died and two others sustained injuries when their car careened into a deep ravine in Chamoli district's Dewal area.
The mishap occurred near Mopata village on the Dewal-Suyalkot road. The vehicle, which was traveling back to Chaud village after a wedding, suddenly lost control and plunged into the gorge, authorities reported.
Police and emergency services were prompt in reaching the accident site to conduct rescue operations. Tragically, the deceased were identified as Mohini Devi (42), Basanti Devi (35), and Bhajan Singh (62). The injured, Jyoti (23) and Khilaf Singh (65), are currently receiving medical attention. Investigations into the incident's cause are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)