Karnataka and Japan Strengthen Tech Ties with GCC Expansion Talks

Karnataka's Department of IT and BT hosted a Japanese delegation to explore expanding Global Capability Centres in the state. With top Japanese companies and trade representatives present, the focus was on Karnataka's technological prowess, incentives, and strong bilateral ties. The meeting signified potential collaborations in semiconductors and advanced engineering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka's Department of IT and BT on Thursday hosted a high-level Japanese delegation as it sought to explore the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCC) within the state. The delegation consisted of representatives from 28 leading Japanese companies, along with officials from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

The delegates, who embarked on a three-day immersion programme in Bengaluru, aimed to gain firsthand insight into Karnataka's burgeoning technology sector. The programme included visits to Japanese and global GCC operations, interactions with innovative startups, and discussions with academic institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

During the visit, Karnataka's IT and BT Department showcased the state's vibrant tech ecosystem, highlighting its strengths in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies. The state assured the delegation of comprehensive support for companies looking to establish or expand their GCC presence, emphasizing stable and long-term growth policies. Companies like Fujifilm and Mitsubishi Electric showed keen interest in potential collaborations across various domains including R&D and advanced manufacturing.

