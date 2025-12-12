Left Menu

Financial Shifts: Major Moves in Activewear, Crypto, and AI Investment

The Financial Times covers key stories including Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald's departure, crypto founder Do Kwon's prison sentence, Disney's $1 billion investment in OpenAI, and the end of Natixis-Generali talks. Additionally, Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug shows promising results. These developments highlight significant trends in finance, technology, and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 07:32 IST
Lululemon's shares surged as it announced CEO Calvin McDonald will step down at January's end, transitioning to a senior advisory role until March. The company is searching for a successor to guide the activewear giant's future.

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon received a 15-year prison sentence for fraud following the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna tokens, incurring over $40 billion in investor losses. This verdict marks a significant moment in crypto regulation history.

In a bold technology move, Walt Disney will invest $1 billion in OpenAI. The deal allows AI start-up access to Disney characters in its products. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's weight-loss shot, retatrutide, enabled patients to lose up to 29% of body weight, also helping some alleviate knee pain.

