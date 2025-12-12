Financial Shifts: Major Moves in Activewear, Crypto, and AI Investment
The Financial Times covers key stories including Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald's departure, crypto founder Do Kwon's prison sentence, Disney's $1 billion investment in OpenAI, and the end of Natixis-Generali talks. Additionally, Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug shows promising results. These developments highlight significant trends in finance, technology, and health.
Lululemon's shares surged as it announced CEO Calvin McDonald will step down at January's end, transitioning to a senior advisory role until March. The company is searching for a successor to guide the activewear giant's future.
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon received a 15-year prison sentence for fraud following the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna tokens, incurring over $40 billion in investor losses. This verdict marks a significant moment in crypto regulation history.
In a bold technology move, Walt Disney will invest $1 billion in OpenAI. The deal allows AI start-up access to Disney characters in its products. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's weight-loss shot, retatrutide, enabled patients to lose up to 29% of body weight, also helping some alleviate knee pain.
