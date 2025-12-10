Dasnac Bets Big on Luxury Living with Rs 2,000 Crore Noida Project

Realty developer Dasnac announced its decision to pour roughly Rs 2,000 crore into a high-end residential project in Noida, as stated by company officials on Wednesday.

The project, Dasnac Westminster, aims to deliver 264 luxury apartments on a 1.94-acre plot, with an overall expenditure forecast of Rs 2,500 crore, including land and development costs.

This substantial investment underscores Dasnac's dedication to Noida's upscale housing market. The developer is designing Dasnac Westminster as an exclusive complex offering wellness-centric amenities, targeting affluent clients, including non-resident Indians and Gulf buyers.

