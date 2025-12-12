Silver Prices Break Records Amid Investor Demand Surge

In a significant market development, silver prices surged beyond the Rs 2 lakh per kg mark in futures trading, breaking records amid strong investor interest and positive global trends.

Silver futures for March delivery rose by Rs 1,420, or 0.71%, reaching a historic high of Rs 2,00,362 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange, marking a fourth consecutive day of gains. This follows a substantial increase of Rs 18,620, or 10.24%, over the past four sessions.

Similarly, gold futures for February delivery soared by Rs 2,497, reaching an all-time high of Rs 1,34,966 per 10 grams. The rise was influenced by a weakening rupee and relentless investment demand. Comex silver futures also achieved new heights overseas, assisted by the global gold surge and potential impacts of a Ukraine peace deal.