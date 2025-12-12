Left Menu

Blaze Erupts on Civilian Vessel Amid Russian Assault

A civilian vessel caught fire following a Russian attack on the Odesa port hub in Ukraine. Details remain scarce, but the Ukrainian air force has reported ongoing missile and drone strikes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A civilian vessel was engulfed in flames after a Russian attack on the Odesa port hub in Ukraine's southern region, according to sources familiar with the incident.

While specifics about the event are still unclear, the Ukrainian air force has confirmed missile and drone attacks targeting the area.

The assault is part of ongoing hostilities impacting the port's operation and civilian safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

