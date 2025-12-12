Satya and Maple Groups Collaborate on Lavish Gurgaon Housing Venture

The Satya Group and Maple Group have announced a high-end residential development project in Gurugram, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,600 crore. Christened 'Levante Residences', the project is strategically located on Sector 104 along the Dwarka Expressway.

The joint venture will execute the project in a single phase, comprising 488 luxury units spanning three impressive towers. The developers expect a sales realization of Rs 2,000 crore upon completion of this prestigious project.

Both groups share a strong track record with more than 20 landmark projects behind them. Satya Group has successfully ventured across Delhi and Gurgaon, while Maple Group continues to expand its footprint in Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Goa, and Patiala with ongoing developments.

