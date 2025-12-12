School Principal Arrested in Forced Conversion Case

A government school principal in Surat has been taken into custody following accusations involving a forced religious conversion. Ramji Chaudhary, head of Pipalvada Primary School, is alleged to have coerced a woman into Christianity with assistance from his son, Dr. Ankit Chaudhary.

Surat (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Gadhiya, reported the arrest after confirming the woman's allegations as part of an ongoing investigation. The victim initially contacted Ankit Chaudhary, a pastor, several years ago, and claims he lured her with marriage promises before subjecting her to abuse.

Further inquiries revealed that the victim alleged coercion into conversion by both Ramji Chaudhary and his son. Authorities are also examining potential links between this incident and a charitable organization associated with the principal, registered since 2014, to determine possible past conversion activities.

