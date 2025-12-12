Left Menu

School Principal Arrested in Forced Conversion Case

A government school principal, Ramji Chaudhary, has been arrested for allegedly being involved in converting a woman to Christianity with his son's help. Investigations confirmed the claims of the victim, leading to Chaudhary's arrest. Authorities are probing if others were similarly coerced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:10 IST
School Principal Arrested in Forced Conversion Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government school principal in Surat has been taken into custody following accusations involving a forced religious conversion. Ramji Chaudhary, head of Pipalvada Primary School, is alleged to have coerced a woman into Christianity with assistance from his son, Dr. Ankit Chaudhary.

Surat (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Gadhiya, reported the arrest after confirming the woman's allegations as part of an ongoing investigation. The victim initially contacted Ankit Chaudhary, a pastor, several years ago, and claims he lured her with marriage promises before subjecting her to abuse.

Further inquiries revealed that the victim alleged coercion into conversion by both Ramji Chaudhary and his son. Authorities are also examining potential links between this incident and a charitable organization associated with the principal, registered since 2014, to determine possible past conversion activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025