Tarique Rahman's Homecoming Amid Political Shifts

Tarique Rahman, the son of ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is set to return to Bangladesh after 17 years of self-exile in London, according to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The announcement arrives amid concerns over Zia's health, as the 80-year-old leader has been placed on ventilator support. Rahman's arrival is highly anticipated in the political sphere, especially as the nation gears up for its 13th parliamentary elections in February.

This political development follows BNP's reemergence in the national landscape after a student-led protest recently changed the government. Rahman, previously operating through virtual platforms, may soon step into a more prominent leadership role.

