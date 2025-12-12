Kolkata Metro Expands Green Line Services for Extended Hours

The Kolkata Metro has announced an increase in services on the Green Line, allowing trains to run until approximately 10 pm, according to a statement released on Friday.

The total number of train services on this line will rise to 228 from Monday to Friday, compared to the previous 226 services.

As a result of the additional services, the last trains will depart from Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan terminal stations at 9.55 pm. Additionally, a late service will operate from Howrah Maidan to Central Park at 10.05 pm. For Saturdays, the number of services will increase to 204, up from 202, while Sundays will see 108 services instead of the earlier 104, the statement detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)