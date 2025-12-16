Empowering Rural India: The VB-G RAM G Bill Revolutionizes Employment

The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, or VB-G RAM G, 2025, unveiled its ambitious plan to bolster rural development in India, anchoring it firmly within the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. According to the Rural Development Ministry, this legislation proposes a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year for every rural household whose members opt for unskilled manual work, presenting a transformative approach to rural empowerment and growth.

This far-reaching bill seeks to institutionalize the convergence of numerous schemes through a unified planning framework, integrated into the 'Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack.' By leveraging technology for transparency and accountability, the bill fosters a comprehensive governance ecosystem, including digital public infrastructure and AI-enabled analytics, ensuring high-integrity implementation.

The VB-G RAM G Bill also allows state governments flexibility, permitting them to adjust work periods to align with agricultural cycles and formulates a fund-sharing model catering to different states. By increasing wage-employment guarantees and centering rural asset creation, the bill envisions a significant expansion in employment opportunities, although it has faced opposition for omitting Mahatma Gandhi's name.

