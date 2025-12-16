Volkswagen Supports EU's Economically Sound Proposal
Volkswagen supports an EU proposal to dilute the 2035 ban on new combustion-engine cars, calling it economically sound. The automaker endorses the move to allow such vehicles while compensating for emissions, aligning with current market conditions according to their recent statement.
- Country:
- Germany
Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, has endorsed an EU proposal to amend the 2035 ban on new combustion-engine vehicles. The company stated that the proposal is 'economically sound' and aligns with market realities.
According to Volkswagen, keeping combustion-engine cars on the market while offsetting emissions is a practical approach. This aligns with the automaker's strategic vision and market conditions, as mentioned in their emailed comments.
The EU's potential policy shift reflects growing discussions on balancing economic and environmental interests in the automotive sector, as companies seek sustainable yet pragmatic solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Revamps Auto Sector Regulations: Emissions Target Eased
EU Sets Ambitious CO2 Targets for Automakers by 2035
UPDATE 2-US demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows
EU yields to pressure from automakers as it rethinks 2035 combustion car ban
BNSF's Green Paradox: Leading in Locomotives Yet Lagging in Emissions