Volkswagen Supports EU's Economically Sound Proposal

Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, has endorsed an EU proposal to amend the 2035 ban on new combustion-engine vehicles. The company stated that the proposal is 'economically sound' and aligns with market realities.

According to Volkswagen, keeping combustion-engine cars on the market while offsetting emissions is a practical approach. This aligns with the automaker's strategic vision and market conditions, as mentioned in their emailed comments.

The EU's potential policy shift reflects growing discussions on balancing economic and environmental interests in the automotive sector, as companies seek sustainable yet pragmatic solutions.

