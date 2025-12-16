Left Menu

EU Revamps Auto Sector Regulations: Emissions Target Eased

The European Commission announced revised measures for the auto industry, retracting its 2035 ban on combustion engine cars and aiming for a 90% emissions reduction from 2021 levels. Automakers must now use low-carbon steel and synthetic e-fuels to bridge the emissions gap.

  • Country:
  • France

The European Commission has introduced a significant overhaul to existing auto sector regulations, relaxing previously stringent emission targets. The proposed legislation modifies the original plan to eliminate sales of new combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

Instead, under the new guidelines, automakers are required to achieve a 90% reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions, compared to the baseline levels of 2021. This is a deviation from the initially planned 100% reduction trajectory.

To meet these revised targets, automotive manufacturers will need to incorporate innovative technologies and materials. This includes the adoption of lower carbon steel sourced from within the European Union and the use of synthetic e-fuels and biofuels derived from non-food sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

