Left Menu

Strengthening Punjab-UK Business Ties: A New Chapter

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged for stronger business ties with the UK, focusing on both traditional sectors like textiles and emerging areas like IT and healthcare. A strategic dialogue identified key pillars of collaboration, and UK investors were invited to the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:31 IST
Strengthening Punjab-UK Business Ties: A New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to enhance economic ties, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann advocated for deeper engagement with the United Kingdom, emphasizing collaboration in both traditional sectors and emerging fields.

Presiding over the Punjab UK Engagement Strategic Dialogue, Mann pinpointed five core pillars of collaboration, including higher education, textiles, and technology.

He extended an invitation to UK investors for the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, highlighting the state's robust infrastructure and investor-friendly climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025