Strengthening Punjab-UK Business Ties: A New Chapter

In a concerted effort to enhance economic ties, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann advocated for deeper engagement with the United Kingdom, emphasizing collaboration in both traditional sectors and emerging fields.

Presiding over the Punjab UK Engagement Strategic Dialogue, Mann pinpointed five core pillars of collaboration, including higher education, textiles, and technology.

He extended an invitation to UK investors for the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, highlighting the state's robust infrastructure and investor-friendly climate.

