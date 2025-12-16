Strengthening Punjab-UK Business Ties: A New Chapter
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged for stronger business ties with the UK, focusing on both traditional sectors like textiles and emerging areas like IT and healthcare. A strategic dialogue identified key pillars of collaboration, and UK investors were invited to the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.
In a concerted effort to enhance economic ties, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann advocated for deeper engagement with the United Kingdom, emphasizing collaboration in both traditional sectors and emerging fields.
Presiding over the Punjab UK Engagement Strategic Dialogue, Mann pinpointed five core pillars of collaboration, including higher education, textiles, and technology.
He extended an invitation to UK investors for the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, highlighting the state's robust infrastructure and investor-friendly climate.
