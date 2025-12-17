Haryana's Solar Surge: The Expansion of 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'

Haryana is set to lead in solar energy adoption, as Energy Minister Anil Vij announced the expansion of the 'Pradhanmantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' throughout the state. The initiative aims to install rooftop solar systems in a maximum number of households as part of a national campaign.

The central government launched the scheme in February 2024, targeting the installation of rooftop solar systems across one crore households by FY 2026-27, with a substantial budget of Rs 75,021 crore. Monitoring committees will oversee the implementation, ensuring rapid growth in line with the central objectives.

An online system is to be implemented for tracking installations, while the possibility of a dedicated agency for solar system deployment in Haryana is being explored. Financial support for the initiative includes a Rs 100 crore allocation each for state electricity distribution corporations, making substantial progress in solar installations a tangible goal.