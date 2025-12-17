Rajasthan CM Blasts Congress for Double Standards

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has openly criticized the Congress party's alleged double standards, emphasizing that his administration is committed to providing equal treatment across all 200 Assembly constituencies in the state. His remarks came during a gathering in Bikaner.

Sharma accused the Congress of focusing on corruption and noted that his government, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, is taking a firm stance against corruption, pledging zero tolerance in this regard. He argued that during the Congress's tenure in Rajasthan, the party selectively reduced LPG subsidy in states it controlled, avoiding similar measures in BJP-governed regions.

Highlighting his government's accountability to the populace, Sharma assured that development efforts extend uniformly across the state, rejecting any semblance of partiality or double standards.

