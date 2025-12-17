Left Menu

India Simplifies E-Visa Process for Foreign Experts

India has simplified its e-visa process for foreign professionals, benefiting domestic companies that need expertise for machine installation and plant design. The new system, launched by DPIIT, allows Indian firms to generate sponsorship letters online, facilitating faster visa processing and promoting foreign expertise in production activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:42 IST
  • India

In a significant move to bolster ease of doing business, the Indian government has simplified the e-visa process for foreign professionals through the launch of a new online module by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This aims to attract engineers and technical experts for crucial production tasks.

The reform, part of the e-Production Investment Business Visa (e-B-4 Visa) protocol, is particularly beneficial for Indian companies importing machinery from countries like China. Previously cumbersome, the enhanced system allows for faster visa processing through online generation of sponsorship letters, which foreign professionals can use to apply for visas.

The initiative, launched on November 29, includes streamlined procedures and dispensations previously covered under the employment visa regime, now falling within the business visa category, thus enhancing India's appeal as a manufacturing hub by enabling quicker and more convenient access for foreign expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

