Investing in the Future: Ray Dalio's Commitment to American Children

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has committed to funding the Trump administration's investment accounts for children, as announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday. This initiative aims to secure donors across the U.S., with 20 states considering contributing, targeting support for kids born from 2025 to 2028.

The initiative originates from President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with the U.S. Treasury allocating $1,000 per child. Financial firms are scrambling to get involved, while BlackRock joins companies like Charter Communications and Visa, by matching the government's contribution for their employees' children.

Michael Dell and Susan Dell pledged a philanthropic contribution to deposit $250 in 25 million American children's accounts. Set to open on July 4, 2026, these accounts aim to boost savings for education, job training, home purchases, or business endeavors. Additional details will be provided soon, according to IRS CEO Frank Bisignano.

(With inputs from agencies.)