Left Menu

Investing in the Future: Ray Dalio's Commitment to American Children

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is contributing to investment accounts for children under the Trump administration's initiative. The initiative, aided by other financial firms and philanthropists like Michael and Susan Dell, plans to provide $1,000 accounts for children born between 2025 and 2028. This aims to enhance future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:45 IST
Investing in the Future: Ray Dalio's Commitment to American Children

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has committed to funding the Trump administration's investment accounts for children, as announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday. This initiative aims to secure donors across the U.S., with 20 states considering contributing, targeting support for kids born from 2025 to 2028.

The initiative originates from President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with the U.S. Treasury allocating $1,000 per child. Financial firms are scrambling to get involved, while BlackRock joins companies like Charter Communications and Visa, by matching the government's contribution for their employees' children.

Michael Dell and Susan Dell pledged a philanthropic contribution to deposit $250 in 25 million American children's accounts. Set to open on July 4, 2026, these accounts aim to boost savings for education, job training, home purchases, or business endeavors. Additional details will be provided soon, according to IRS CEO Frank Bisignano.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025