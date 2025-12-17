Tragic Highway Collision: Two Killed, Two Injured on Kota-Baran Road

A horrific accident on the Kota-Baran Highway has claimed the lives of two workers and left two others injured. The collision involved a fast-moving container hitting two stationary camper vans occupied by employees working for the National Highway Authority of India. The tragedy took place near Raipura under the Udhyog Nagar police station jurisdiction in Kota at approximately 2 pm on Wednesday.

The four individuals, identified as Dayaram, Rajkumar, Sunil, and Monu, were on duty when the devastating incident occurred. According to local authorities, they were en route from Kota towards Baran, traveling in separate vans, and had paused on the highway just before the collision occurred.

The injured were quickly transferred to Kota's New Medical College Hospital. Sadly, 22-year-old Rajkumar was pronounced dead upon arrival, and 23-year-old Dayaram succumbed to his injuries during emergency treatment, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)