Modi's Milestone: Strengthening India-Oman Bonds with CEPA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a successful visit to Oman, marked by the signing of a landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This agreement aims to enhance trade relations by lowering tariffs and increasing market access. Modi's visit also commemorated 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Oman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a pivotal visit to Oman, a trip underscored by the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations. The landmark trade deal promises to bolster economic ties by introducing duty-free access for 98% of Indian exports and reducing tariffs on key Omani products.
The agreement, set to take effect early next year, marks a significant step in enhancing the bilateral Strategic Partnership, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Modi's visit, part of a broader diplomatic tour, included meetings with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and an honorific recognition from Oman in the form of the Order of Oman.
Concluding his tour, Modi emphasized the enduring India-Oman friendship, which plays a vital role in the regional economy and serves as a strategic gateway for trade. His engagements highlighted India's focus on swift and transformative growth, promising new opportunities for both countries.
