Revamping Support: Enhanced Guidelines for Poor Prisoners Scheme

The Union Home Ministry has updated its guidelines for the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme, explicitly excluding those awaiting trial for heinous crimes like terrorism, dowry deaths, and rape from receiving benefits. The revised guidelines now also increase the financial assistance cap from the previous Rs 40,000 to a more substantial Rs 1 lakh.

Despite efforts, the ministry has found implementation of the scheme in some regions lacking, hampering its effectiveness. As a remedy, it has issued stricter instructions for states and union territories, emphasizing the critical need for adherence to newly established procedures in order to achieve the scheme's objectives.

In an effort to enhance execution, the guidelines modify the composition and roles of district-level Empowered Committees, which assess and manage financial aid for qualifying prisoners. These changes are part of a broader strategy to address systemic inadequacies and ensure that more prisoners benefit from the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)