Left Menu

Revamping Support: Enhanced Guidelines for Poor Prisoners Scheme

The Union Home Ministry's revised guidelines for the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme excludes undertrials accused of heinous crimes from benefits. The guidelines increase financial aid to Rs 1 lakh and urge states and UTs for better implementation. Adjustments in committee responsibilities aim to improve the scheme's execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:08 IST
Revamping Support: Enhanced Guidelines for Poor Prisoners Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has updated its guidelines for the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme, explicitly excluding those awaiting trial for heinous crimes like terrorism, dowry deaths, and rape from receiving benefits. The revised guidelines now also increase the financial assistance cap from the previous Rs 40,000 to a more substantial Rs 1 lakh.

Despite efforts, the ministry has found implementation of the scheme in some regions lacking, hampering its effectiveness. As a remedy, it has issued stricter instructions for states and union territories, emphasizing the critical need for adherence to newly established procedures in order to achieve the scheme's objectives.

In an effort to enhance execution, the guidelines modify the composition and roles of district-level Empowered Committees, which assess and manage financial aid for qualifying prisoners. These changes are part of a broader strategy to address systemic inadequacies and ensure that more prisoners benefit from the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025