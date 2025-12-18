Uttar Pradesh Aims to Break Recruitment Records with 1.5 Lakh New Jobs by 2026

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to create 1.5 lakh jobs in 2026. This effort is part of a broader aim to reach 10 lakh government jobs over a decade, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to compile department-specific lists of vacant posts to accelerate the recruitment process. Following a review, Adityanath approved plans for filling 1.5 lakh vacancies across various departments in the forthcoming year.

The most significant hiring will occur in the police and education sectors, each expected to add 50,000 positions, with another 20,000 jobs slated for the revenue department. The recruitment initiative will also extend to housing development, health, child development, nutrition, and prison sectors, aiming to create a landmark number of jobs within a single year in the state's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)