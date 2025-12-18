Outrage in Sri Lanka: Viral Video of Elephant Set on Fire Leads to Arrests
Three individuals in Sri Lanka were arrested following a viral video that showed them setting a wild elephant on fire. Despite efforts to save the elephant, it succumbed to its injuries. The suspects will remain in custody until December 24 as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:32 IST
- Sri Lanka
In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, Sri Lankan police have arrested three individuals after a viral video revealed the brutal act of setting a wild elephant on fire.
The suspects, aged 42, 48, and 50, were detained in the north-central district of Anuradhapura. They are currently held in police custody until December 24, as ordered by the magistrate court.
The video surfaced on social media, showing the elephant being burned with improvised cloth and fuel torches, resulting in severe burn injuries and eventual death, despite the wildlife officials' efforts to provide aid.
