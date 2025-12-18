Mumbai's Culinary Secrets: Tax Raids Shake F&B Sector Linked to Shilpa Shetty

The Income Tax Department has launched a sweeping investigation into the financial dealings of food and beverage companies in Mumbai, including one associated with renowned actor Shilpa Shetty. The raids, which have spanned roughly 20-24 locations, were prompted by reports of unauthorized cash transactions occurring within these establishments.

The probe, which began Wednesday, targeted some office premises of a restaurant co-owned by Shetty. Officials have been clear that the investigation is distinct from other legal challenges Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, are facing, including a Maharashtra Police FIR for fraud and another complaint against a Bengaluru restaurant allegedly operating beyond legal hours.

In response to the tax department's actions, Shetty and Kundra released a public statement emphasizing their cooperation with authorities and maintaining their innocence. The couple expressed confidence in the justice system, assuring that truth will ultimately prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)