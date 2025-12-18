Mumbai's Culinary Secrets: Tax Raids Shake F&B Sector Linked to Shilpa Shetty
The Income Tax Department conducted raids on several food and beverage companies in Mumbai, including one linked to actor Shilpa Shetty, amid allegations of tax evasion. Over 20 locations were searched following reports of illicit cash transactions. Shetty and her husband have denied any wrongdoing and expressed trust in the legal system.
- Country:
- India
The Income Tax Department has launched a sweeping investigation into the financial dealings of food and beverage companies in Mumbai, including one associated with renowned actor Shilpa Shetty. The raids, which have spanned roughly 20-24 locations, were prompted by reports of unauthorized cash transactions occurring within these establishments.
The probe, which began Wednesday, targeted some office premises of a restaurant co-owned by Shetty. Officials have been clear that the investigation is distinct from other legal challenges Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, are facing, including a Maharashtra Police FIR for fraud and another complaint against a Bengaluru restaurant allegedly operating beyond legal hours.
In response to the tax department's actions, Shetty and Kundra released a public statement emphasizing their cooperation with authorities and maintaining their innocence. The couple expressed confidence in the justice system, assuring that truth will ultimately prevail.
(With inputs from agencies.)