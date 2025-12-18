Delhi Raids Crackdown on Counterfeit Cigarettes
The Delhi Police, with KT&G, conducted raids on 14 wholesalers against counterfeit ESSE cigarettes, disrupting illegal distribution. The raid followed a Delhi High Court directive and is part of a broader initiative to curb counterfeit tobacco trade, with further actions planned in major Indian cities.
In a significant crackdown on counterfeit tobacco, Delhi Police in collaboration with KT&G executed a series of coordinated raids across 14 wholesalers in the Delhi NCR region. The raids targeted the illicit trade of fake ESSE cigarettes.
These operations were conducted following a Delhi High Court directive, where KT&G has filed a civil lawsuit against 14 alleged perpetrators involved in the illegal cigarette trade, underscoring the seriousness of the counterfeit cigarette issue.
The single-day operation resulted in the seizure of ESSE branded products and uncovered the unorganised distribution network. This initiative forms part of a larger strategy aimed at eliminating counterfeit tobacco products nationwide, with further actions planned across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
