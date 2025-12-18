Left Menu

Delhi Raids Crackdown on Counterfeit Cigarettes

The Delhi Police, with KT&G, conducted raids on 14 wholesalers against counterfeit ESSE cigarettes, disrupting illegal distribution. The raid followed a Delhi High Court directive and is part of a broader initiative to curb counterfeit tobacco trade, with further actions planned in major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown on counterfeit tobacco, Delhi Police in collaboration with KT&G executed a series of coordinated raids across 14 wholesalers in the Delhi NCR region. The raids targeted the illicit trade of fake ESSE cigarettes.

These operations were conducted following a Delhi High Court directive, where KT&G has filed a civil lawsuit against 14 alleged perpetrators involved in the illegal cigarette trade, underscoring the seriousness of the counterfeit cigarette issue.

The single-day operation resulted in the seizure of ESSE branded products and uncovered the unorganised distribution network. This initiative forms part of a larger strategy aimed at eliminating counterfeit tobacco products nationwide, with further actions planned across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

