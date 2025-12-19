Infinite Loop India: Pioneering the Future of PET Recycling

National, 19 December, 2025: Loop Industries and Ester Industries' joint venture, Ester Loop Infinite Technologies (ELITe), has taken a significant step in its ambitious Infinite Loop India project. The venture has entrusted Toyo Engineering India with the detailed engineering contract, marking the final phase before construction begins. This follows Tata Consulting Engineers' completion of the front-end engineering design (FEED).

The strategically located facility, designed to produce 70,000 metric tonnes of PET resin annually, targets the packaging and textile industries. A critical milestone was the recent signing of a multi-year offtake agreement with Nike, establishing them as the project's anchor customer. The project, set to conclude by the end of 2027, remains on track both budget-wise and timeline-wise.

Loop Industries and its partners are committed to pioneering a circular economy through innovative PET recycling. The collaboration aims to convert waste textiles and plastics into high-quality resin, reinforcing sustainable industry practices in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

