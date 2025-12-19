Left Menu

Oman and India Forge Historic CEPA, Bolstering Workforce Mobility

The recent Oman-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) allows Indian companies in Oman to primarily employ Indian workers, enhancing job opportunities for Indians. This trade pact also facilitates liberal entry for skilled professionals in key sectors and commits to offering India similar concessions as other SAARC nations.

  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday that, under the new trade agreement, Oman has committed to allowing Indian companies to employ primarily Indian nationals. This move is designed to significantly enhance job opportunities for Indian workers.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in December aims to bolster economic ties between Oman and India by providing more liberal entry and stay conditions for skilled professionals in sectors like accountancy, architecture, and medical services.

This agreement opens the door for 100% foreign direct investment by Indian companies in Oman's major service sectors, creating substantial opportunities for India's services industry to expand in the Gulf region.

