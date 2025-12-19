Left Menu

Yen Plummets: Potential for Official Intervention Looms

The yen fell sharply as traders pushed it towards levels warranting official intervention. Though the Bank of Japan raised rates, it did not hint at future increases. The yen's decline continued post-Governor Ueda's vague press conference, prompting potential intervention considerations amidst volatile holiday trading.

19-12-2025
The Japanese yen nosedived on Friday as traders pressed it closer to levels that might trigger official intervention. Despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raising rates to 0.75%, the lack of clear guidance on future hikes put pressure on the yen, causing it to fall against the dollar.

The dollar surged over 1% against the yen, reaching highs not seen since early October, while other currencies like the euro and pound also saw gains. The BOJ maintained its stance on inflation and rates, but uncertainty lingered as the yen showed no signs of recovery.

With the yen nearing worrying lows, traders speculated about a potential intervention as the currency's volatility could increase during the holiday season. Experts suggest the yen requires higher short-term interest rates for stability, a sentiment not echoed by BOJ Governor Ueda's statements.

