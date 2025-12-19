Left Menu

Turbulence at Terminal: Pilot’s Alleged Assault Sparks Outrage

An off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger at Delhi airport, leading to suspension and an investigation. The passenger shared his ordeal on social media, showcasing injuries and claiming coercion into non-pursuit of the case. The incident raises questions about passenger rights and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:34 IST
An off-duty Air India Express pilot is under investigation following allegations of assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport. The airline has suspended him pending an inquiry.

The incident, reported by passenger Ankit Dewan on social media, highlights an altercation that left Dewan injured. The airline has condemned the behavior and promised disciplinary action.

Dewan recounted a verbal spat escalating at the security area, culminating in the pilot's physical attack. Dewan was purportedly compelled to abandon legal pursuit to avoid economic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

