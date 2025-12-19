Turbulence at Terminal: Pilot’s Alleged Assault Sparks Outrage

An off-duty Air India Express pilot is under investigation following allegations of assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport. The airline has suspended him pending an inquiry.

The incident, reported by passenger Ankit Dewan on social media, highlights an altercation that left Dewan injured. The airline has condemned the behavior and promised disciplinary action.

Dewan recounted a verbal spat escalating at the security area, culminating in the pilot's physical attack. Dewan was purportedly compelled to abandon legal pursuit to avoid economic loss.

