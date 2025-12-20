Left Menu

GHR Infra and Partners Secure Neopolis Plot 15 for Record ₹151.25 Crore per Acre

GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty secured Neopolis Plot 15 in Hyderabad at a record ₹151.25 crore per acre, marking Telangana's second-highest bid. This acquisition strengthens their presence in Neopolis, where they're developing the luxurious 'The Cascades Neopolis' project, slated to redefine opulent living by March 2030.

Developers of "The Cascades Neopolis" Win Telangana's Second Highest Land Bid Ever for INR 151.25 Crore per Acre. Image Credit: ANI
GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty have further expanded their leadership in Hyderabad's real estate market, securing Neopolis Plot 15 through a record-setting bid of ₹151.25 crore per acre. This significant acquisition reaffirms their commitment to Neopolis, an emerging hub of cutting-edge development in the city.

This transaction, as part of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority's recent auction, stands as Telangana's second-highest bid to date. This successful acquisition follows their previous purchase in June, where the consortium launched 'The Cascades Neopolis,' a ₹3169-crore venture poised to become a symbol of luxury living with innovative design and sustainability.

Strategically positioned with northeast corner land and dual road frontages, Neopolis Plot 15 offers a canvas for futuristic realty projects, underscoring the developers' dedication to advancing urban living in Hyderabad. With master planning underway, the consortium aims to deliver transformative developments, leveraging expertise from international consultants to create an iconic urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

