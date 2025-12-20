Left Menu

India's Surge in AI Talent: A Global Competitor

India has become a global leader in AI talent acquisition as highlighted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. With strategic AI initiatives, India has increased AI talents more than threefold since 2016. Through collaborations with industry and education sectors, India aims to reskill millions for AI-centric jobs by 2030.

Updated: 20-12-2025 10:53 IST
Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent disclosure to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealed India's exceptional performance in AI skill penetration, referring to the Stanford AI Index Report 2025. The report has placed India at the forefront of AI talent acquisition worldwide, boasting an annual hiring growth of about 33%.

Central to India's AI strategy is the democratization of technology, aiming to address unique national challenges and create job opportunities across diverse sectors like IT, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and governance. As AI becomes more ingrained in these sectors, the need for proficient professionals is exponentially increasing.

Highlighting further advancements, Minister Vaishnaw remarked that India's participation in global AI development is noteworthy; accounting for 19.9% of global AI projects on GitHub by 2024. Government initiatives, including the IndiaAI Mission, are pivotal in fostering large-scale AI skill development, innovation, and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

