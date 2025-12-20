Delhi Drives Change: Pollution Control and Transportation Revamp Underway

In an effort to combat rising air pollution in Delhi, Transport and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reported a surge of over 100,000 applications for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates within three days. This follows stricter measures against polluting vehicles.

Singh criticized past inadequacies while emphasizing current government initiatives, including the introduction of over 3,500 buses into the city's public transport system and measures encouraging electric vehicle adoption. He underscored that transport emissions account for a significant portion of the city's pollution.

The minister detailed ongoing enforcement efforts, including the issuance of thousands of challans, and assured the public of developing comprehensive policies. Meanwhile, health infrastructure improvements and the introduction of Ayushman Bharat schemes further support governmental objectives, alongside a push for electric vehicle subsidies.

