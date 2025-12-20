BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anti-India Agenda During Overseas Visits

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia leveled serious accusations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, suggesting that the Leader of Opposition engages in anti-India activities during foreign visits. Bhatia's remarks came during a press conference held in New Delhi.

According to Bhatia, Rahul Gandhi often leaves the country during parliamentary sessions, raising questions about his commitment to his responsibilities. Bhatia particularly referenced Gandhi's recent trip to Germany, criticizing his engagements there, including a meeting at Hertie School.

Bhatia further alleged a connection between Gandhi and investor George Soros, who is linked to organizations perceived as hostile to Indian interests. The BJP leader called into question Gandhi's intentions and the implications of his foreign interactions, especially when the Parliament is in session.

