Apollo Techno Industries Gears Up for ₹47.96 Crore IPO Launch

Apollo Techno Industries Limited, India's sole domestic manufacturer of various drilling rigs, prepares to open its IPO on December 23, 2025, aiming to raise ₹47.96 crores. The IPO will fund working capital and corporate expenses, strengthening the company's presence in both domestic and export markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:01 IST
Apollo Techno Industries Limited SME IPO Opens on 23rd December, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Apollo Techno Industries Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 23, 2025. The company is looking to raise ₹47.96 crores through a fresh issue of 36,89,000 equity shares which will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO, which will help finance working capital requirements and general corporate expenses, has a price band of ₹123 to ₹130 per share and a face value of ₹10 per share. The offering is divided among various investor groups, with individual investors securing a significant share of 12,28,000 equity units.

Founded in Gujarat, Apollo Techno is celebrated as the only Indian manufacturer of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) rigs and also produces products like Diaphragm and Rotary Drilling Rigs. The company aims to expand its infrastructure solutions domestically and internationally, with the IPO proceeds reinforcing this growth trajectory.

