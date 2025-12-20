Apollo Techno Industries Gears Up for ₹47.96 Crore IPO Launch

Apollo Techno Industries Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 23, 2025. The company is looking to raise ₹47.96 crores through a fresh issue of 36,89,000 equity shares which will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO, which will help finance working capital requirements and general corporate expenses, has a price band of ₹123 to ₹130 per share and a face value of ₹10 per share. The offering is divided among various investor groups, with individual investors securing a significant share of 12,28,000 equity units.

Founded in Gujarat, Apollo Techno is celebrated as the only Indian manufacturer of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) rigs and also produces products like Diaphragm and Rotary Drilling Rigs. The company aims to expand its infrastructure solutions domestically and internationally, with the IPO proceeds reinforcing this growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)