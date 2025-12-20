Left Menu

No Threat at Benapole: Indian Truck Drivers' Safety Assured Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Customs clearing agents at Petropole claim assurances from Bangladesh that Indian truck drivers face no threats amid ongoing unrest. Meetings between customs associations and authorities have highlighted safety measures and advised drivers to remain within the port area. Trade through Petrapole-Benapole continues uninterrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:39 IST
No Threat at Benapole: Indian Truck Drivers' Safety Assured Amid Bangladesh Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

Customs clearing agents at Petropole assured on Saturday that Indian truck drivers face no threats at Benapole in Bangladesh, despite ongoing unrest in the nation.

Kartik Chakraborty, general secretary of the C&F Agents' Staff Welfare Association, confirmed this following a meeting with customs associations from both sides and Bangladeshi authorities.

The situation emerged amid recent unrest in Bangladesh, where several areas experienced attacks and vandalism, sparking concerns for Indian truck drivers at the busy trading port. Authorities reaffirmed the safety of drivers, advising them to remain within the port premises as precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025