No Threat at Benapole: Indian Truck Drivers' Safety Assured Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Customs clearing agents at Petropole assured on Saturday that Indian truck drivers face no threats at Benapole in Bangladesh, despite ongoing unrest in the nation.

Kartik Chakraborty, general secretary of the C&F Agents' Staff Welfare Association, confirmed this following a meeting with customs associations from both sides and Bangladeshi authorities.

The situation emerged amid recent unrest in Bangladesh, where several areas experienced attacks and vandalism, sparking concerns for Indian truck drivers at the busy trading port. Authorities reaffirmed the safety of drivers, advising them to remain within the port premises as precaution.

