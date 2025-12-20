Left Menu

ICSI Celebrates 25th National Awards: A Tribute to Excellence in Corporate Governance

The 25th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance honored top companies and individuals for their contributions to ethical governance. Featuring the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Maruti Suzuki Chairman R. C. Bhargava, the event celebrated enduring impacts on India's corporate leadership landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:11 IST
ICSI Celebrates 25th National Awards: A Tribute to Excellence in Corporate Governance
ICSI commemorates 25 years of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 20: The 25th edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance was marked by the presence of Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, as the Chief Guest. The illustrious event took place on December 19, 2025, amidst Delhi's vibrant milieu.

Recognizing the champions of ethical governance, The Indian Hotels Company Limited secured the award in the Listed Segment's Large Category. In an iconic moment, R. C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, received the distinguished 25th ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award, for his outstanding leadership and commitment to good corporate governance.

Celebrated guests Padma Shri P. T. Usha and Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey lauded the Institute's role in nurturing governance. The event highlighted pivotal contributions in various categories, underscoring ICSI's influential role over 25 years in fostering responsible corporate leadership and reflecting India's strides toward sustainable corporate practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025