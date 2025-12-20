ICSI Celebrates 25th National Awards: A Tribute to Excellence in Corporate Governance

New Delhi [India], December 20: The 25th edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance was marked by the presence of Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, as the Chief Guest. The illustrious event took place on December 19, 2025, amidst Delhi's vibrant milieu.

Recognizing the champions of ethical governance, The Indian Hotels Company Limited secured the award in the Listed Segment's Large Category. In an iconic moment, R. C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, received the distinguished 25th ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award, for his outstanding leadership and commitment to good corporate governance.

Celebrated guests Padma Shri P. T. Usha and Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey lauded the Institute's role in nurturing governance. The event highlighted pivotal contributions in various categories, underscoring ICSI's influential role over 25 years in fostering responsible corporate leadership and reflecting India's strides toward sustainable corporate practices.

